ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — It was a surprise that she did not see coming -- a birthday parade to celebrate turning 69 years old. That's how Rhody Gecan celebrated her big day, thanks to a surprise her family put together.

Gecan waved and laughed as her family, friends and others drove past her house honoring her.

The cars lining the street were decked out in signs, flags and decorations. Some even rode in the back out pickup trucks tossing beads and handing gifts to Gecan.

All while cheers of "happy birthday," the beeping of horns and the ever-familiar dinging of a cowbell filled her neighborhood.

Her family accomplishing their goal: making the retired Pinellas County educator grin from ear to ear.

"We love her very much and we wish her a happy birthday," said her daughter, Rebecca DiGiaimo.

Happy birthday, Rhody! Thanks for sharing your special day with us.

