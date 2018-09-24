HOUSTON — There were cheers and tears at Milby High School’s football game Friday night but it had nothing to do with the game itself.

The fans in the stand learned sign language so they could sign “Happy Birthday” to one of the cheerleaders, who is hearing-impaired.

Homer, Michelle

It was cheerleader coach Donielle Ryals-Gonzalez’s idea to teach the crowd to sign and the look on the girl’s face made it all worth it

“This was a proud coach moment!! Look at how she looks at me at the end,” Ryals-Gonzalez posted on Facebook.

Well-played, coach.

