KING, NC (WFMY) -- It’s a story of truly being your brother’s keeper.

At a high school football game four firefighters, walked along and stood beside the daughter of one of their brethren.

It’s a moment Kaitlyn McQuinn, who’s a senior at West Stokes High will cherish in her heart forever.

Photos: Firefighters Escort Girl Whose Father Died of Cancer

PHOTOS: Firefighters Escort West Stokes Girl on Homecoming Night

Kaitlyn’s father, Donald McQuinn, Jr. died last year from cancer. He was a firefighter with the King Fire Department and also a volunteer with the Pinnacle Fire Department.

Senior Night is a special one in a teen’s life, all the more reason why McQuinn’s fellow firefighters knew they had to be there for Kaitlyn.

Before the game, firefighters Mark Thorpe, Andrew George, Matt Hutchens, and Jason Hill did what needed to be done. With red roses, Kaitlyn sparkled and shined standing proudly alongside those who will always be there for her.

Steven Roberson, King Fire Chief had much to say about Kaitlyn’s father, “He was top-notch in everything he did. He put his family before everything and truly was dedicated to them.”

He also said, there’s been void without him, and his crews are doing the best they can.

“Our guys are doing the best they can to honor him in every way, to be there in his place because he would do the same,” said Chief Roberson.

Related: Class Signs 'Happy Birthday' For Hearing-Impaired School Custodian

He described Kaitlyn’s father as compassionate, dedicated and giving in every way.

They took it upon themselves to make sure Kaitlyn had all the love and attention she needed for Senior Night, and a lasting memory she’ll always keep close to heart.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users

© 2018 WFMY