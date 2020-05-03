HUDSON, Fla. — One month ago, 90-year-old WWII veteran Henry McCue stood on the lawn outside his New Port Richey home and watched it burn to the ground.

Everything—from the priceless memories of his late wife, to his clothes and medications, and a collection of baseball cards estimated to be worth thousands—was lost.

He didn’t even make it out wearing a pair of shoes.

In the weeks since, a community came together to rally around him.

“I was at home putting the finishing touches on the sermon that I was going to give,” said Amparo Suarez, the principal of Hope Learning Academy in Hudson. “I had just typed, ‘at times we ask why,’ and I got an alert on my phone from Channel 10 about a news story on Henry.”

As Suarez watched the story, one word, in particular, stood out to her.

“I heard Henry say ‘why, I don’t know why,’” she said. “I said we have to help Henry.”

That’s when a lesson turned into action.

The students at Hope Learning Academy collected more than $700, found two donors to match that amount, and some even compiled more baseball cards—including some from their own collections—for McCue.

“I like baseball and I saw that he lost, like, thousands of dollars worth,” said student Tanner Smith, who gave 1,500 of his own cards. “I knew I had plenty so I was just like, why can’t I just give him some of mine?”

Students wrote messages on heart-shaped pieces of paper for the veteran, one presented him with a new American flag and others, hearing about his insatiable sweet tooth, made sure there was also plenty of candy for McCue to take with him.

Pasco County Commissioner Mike Wells, who also attended the surprise for McCue, teared up as he told him his new trailer home would be moved onto his lot next week, completely paid for by several individuals in the community.

McCue’s eyes welled up upon learning the news.

“I just figured I’d come over here and shake some hands or something and that’d be it,” he said afterward. “It’s unbelievable, that’s it, that’s all I can say.”

