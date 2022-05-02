Cpl. Bart Corricelli served on many WWII campaigns in the Pacific.

TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. — What better way to celebrate 100 years of living than a big parade full of people celebrating you!

WWII veteran, Cpl. Bart Corricelli, is turning the big 1-0-0 so local marines and police participated in a parade Saturday to mark the golden year.

The parade started at the Paradise Lutheran Church and traveled over the intracoastal waterway before coming to an end at Corricelli's house in St. Pete.

Cars with decorative signs and patriotic flags filled the streets to celebrate Corricelli. He said one of the best things about turning 100 is that he has all of these friends.

"You don't live this long being a hateful guy," the cheerful veteran said.