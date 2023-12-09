Procession details for fallen Forsyth County deputy

Deputy Auston Reudelhuber will be laid to rest on Tuesday.

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — A fallen Forsyth County deputy will be laid to rest on Tuesday.

The Davidson County Sheriff's Office informed the public about roadways that will be impacted by the funeral procession for Forsyth County deputy Auston Smith Reudelhuber.

The procession is expected to impact roads from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

DCSO said deputies will block the entrance onto US 29/70 South and Belmont Road at I-85 and South NC Highway 150 at I-85.

Other roads impacted include:

Litwin Drive/Old 29 at 29/70

Shuler Road at 29/70

Evan Road at 29/70

Old Greensboro Road at 29/70 (southbound exit from the college)

Greensboro Street exit at 29/70

Brian Lane/Moose Lodge at 29/70

Central Heights at 29/70

Clearview at 29/70

Deputy Reudelhuber, 32, died September 9 in a crash on Highway 150. He was in his patrol car when officials said a box truck hit him.

He died from his injuries at a local hospital.

Reudelhuber joined the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office in 2021 and was assigned to the Field Services Division. Before that, he worked for the Davidson County Sheriff's Office for three years. He also served in the U.S. Army for six years.

He was from Davidson County.

