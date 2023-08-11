x
Triad deputy gives an emotional sign-off after 30 years of service

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office Captain Hall is retiring after 30 years of service.
Credit: Forsyth County Sheriff's Office

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — A very powerful and emotional final sign-off for a Forsyth County Sheriff's Office Captain.

"Today I am retiring with 30 years of service as part of the most prestigious agency in the state. I have driven these roads and served the people of Forsyth County. Although I am retiring, the work must go on," Captain Hall shared in the sign-off. 

Captain Hall's touching 10-42 after 30 years in service with Forsyth County Sheriff's Office. Cpt Hall has served on our K9 Unit, SRO Division, and Community Services and has received over 21 Letters of Commendation. We are so proud to have served with such an amazing man and Deputy but are so excited for his next chapter.

WFMY News 2 would like to thank you for your years of service.  

HeartThreads | Magic of weddings

