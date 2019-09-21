WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — NICU staff members at Forsyth Medical Center reunited with the babies they once cared for in the past on Saturday.

It was the annual neonatal intensive care unit reunion celebration at the hospital.

This year's theme was Dr. Seuss. Several team members dressed up as Dr. Seuss characters and welcomed back the children and their families.

The hospital has been doing the annual reunion for more than 25 years.

