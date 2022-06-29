Welcome home! Fort Bragg families reunited after 5-month deployment to Poland

The first troops who deployed to Poland when the Russia-Ukraine war started have returned home.

FORT BRAGG, N.C. — Hugs, kisses, and happy tears filled the room at Fort Bragg on Monday.

Soldiers assigned with the 16th Military Police Brigade returned home and reunited with their families at the North Carolina military base.

The soldiers were deployed to Poland for five months, providing support to those impacted by the Russia-Ukraine war. They were stationed at the U.S. European Command center.

"Their hard work and dedication to the NATO Alliance was clear, working alongside our Allies to help defend sovereignty and territorial integrity," the official XVIII Airborne Corps and Fort Bragg Facebook page posted.

The page shared photos of families welcoming soldiers with homemade signs, big hugs, and big smiles.

Welcome home, heroes!