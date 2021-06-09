Raymond Jeffries and his family handed out goodie bags to friends who dropped by.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Raymond Jeffries celebrated his 90th birthday over the weekend and had one special request, a drive-by party.

On Friday (Sept. 3) well-wishers drove by Raymond's house in Fort Smith, honking and celebrating the special day.

In his 90 years of life, he's worked a few different jobs, but friends say he only had to leave the workforce due to the coronavirus pandemic.

His family says he's been everything from a Sam's Club door greeter to a restaurant manager. He's even spent time serving on a submarine.

"You know, I put 20 years in the navy. I went in when I was 17 and retired when I was 49. I'd go back tomorrow if they'd let me," Raymond said. "In fact, we was up by the mall the other day and the navy had a sign there said 'we're hiring' I was going to go in and ask them if I could go to work."