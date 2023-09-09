Fallen Forsyth County deputy gets escorted to funeral home

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office shared the emotional video Tuesday morning.

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office shared an emotional video of their escort for a fallen deputy.

It showed Deputy Auston Smith Reudelhuber's casket draped in an American flag, on its way to his final resting place.

Deputy II Auston "Rudy" Reudelhuber Escort Thank you to everyone who came out to honor Rudy as we escorted his body to the funeral home yesterday. We will publicly share the details of the arrangements when they are confirmed. Please continue to keep the Reudelhuber family in your thoughts and prayers. #FCSOFamily #FCSOstrong #GoFCSONC Posted by Forsyth County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Saturday morning, just after 5:15, Deputy Auston Smith Reudelhuber, 32, was driving his patrol vehicle for his shift, when he was hit by a box truck on the 5200 block of NC Hwy 150 in Davidson County.

The sheriff's office said Davidson County Sheriff’s Office and multiple local fire departments responded to the scene.

Deputy Reudelhuber was then transported to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Hospital where he died from his injuries.

He joined the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office on March 29, 2021 and was assigned to the Field Services Division and was a Field Training Officer.

“It is with a heavy heart that we share the news of the passing of one of our own, Deputy Sheriff Auston Reudelhuber was killed this morning in a fatal car crash," said Sheriff Bobby F. Kimbrough, Jr. in a statement. "We are asking for prayers for the Reudelhuber family as well as for our FCSO Family, together we stand and together we will get through this, with the support from our community.”

The sheriff's office said that prior to his service with Forsyth County, Reudelhuber was employed by the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office for over three years and served his country in the United States Army for six years of active duty and served as a reserve.

