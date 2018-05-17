WINSTON-SALEM, NC -- It’s not every day that you stumble across kids rummaging through a dumpster. But as a police officer, you sign-up for it all.

That’s why it had to be peculiar when a Winston-Salem police officer stumbled across four kids doing exactly that. The result, two baby kittens were rescued.

Working CPP SGT K ran across 4 kids who rescued 2 kittens from a dumpster Good job kids take care of your pets #policews 158 #LookLockLook pic.twitter.com/CBJpRibBbm — cityofwspolice (@cityofwspolice) May 17, 2018

The officer thanked the kids for their act of kindness. We could all take a page out of these kids books, real-life heroes!

