WINSTON-SALEM, NC -- It’s not every day that you stumble across kids rummaging through a dumpster. But as a police officer, you sign-up for it all.
That’s why it had to be peculiar when a Winston-Salem police officer stumbled across four kids doing exactly that. The result, two baby kittens were rescued.
The officer thanked the kids for their act of kindness. We could all take a page out of these kids books, real-life heroes!
