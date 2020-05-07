Aiden is the third son born to the couple!

CLEARWATER, Fla — Make room for one more at the party! A little boy in Clearwater was so excited for his first Fourth of July celebration that he made a surprise appearance.

A call came in to 911 around 5 p.m. Saturday from a man who said his wife was going into labor. The only problem? The pair were celebrating the Fourth of July holiday on a pontoon boat out on the waters of Old Tampa Bay.

The man told dispatchers he was trying to make it to shore as fast as he could. They directed him to the closest location -- the west end of the Courtney Campbell Causeway. Minutes later, the man pulled his boat up to the crowded beach.

Clearwater Fire Medics Kenny Sweitzer and Tyler Whitfield only had a few minutes to help. They climbed aboard and reached the woman at 5:33 p.m. Just four minutes later, a little baby boy entered the world. Dad got to cut the cord. Mom and baby were then taken to Mease Countryside Hospital. Both are doing well!

On Sunday, Clearwater Fire & Rescue Department gave an update on the little guy's arrival and how he and mom were doing.

"Here’s a first look at Aiden Easterday with parents John and Amber. Aiden was a special delivery who arrived on the Fourth of July when his mother went into labor on a boat on the waters of Old Tampa Bay.

Two of our fire medics delivered him and welcomed him into the world after dad was able to make it to the shore of the Courtney Campbell beach. Mom and Aiden are both doing well.

Aiden is the third son born to the couple — the others are ages 5 and 8 and both were born in the more typical hospital environment, not on a boat.

We are so glad Fire Medic Sweitzer and Fire Medic Whitfield were able to be there for the family during its time of need."

The little guy certainly came into the world with a bang on the Fourth!

