VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — When people go through cancer treatment, a lot of them lose their hair during chemotherapy. Now one Hampton Roads salon is helping provide free wigs for women battling cancer.

The owner of Fringe Salon, Adrinne Grieco, said she’s signed her business up to be part of the non-profit called "Wigs & Wishes, by Martino Cartier” for two years.

The program works by approving various salons across America to raise funds through donations. Then that donated money lets staff order wigs to the salon for women battling cancer at no cost to the cancer patient.

"It's your hair, your hair is your crown,” said Grieco. "It's such a big part of you and they come in and they're losing it and it's hard."

After that, each recipient has a consultation and Grieco adjusts the fit and style of the wig for each individual.

"All we need is a diagnosis,” said Grieco.

It helps the women feel pampered, takes their minds off of their disease, and restores a sense of dignity.

"I get a little choked up... when we talk about it,” said Grieco.

She said that to her, this service is personal because one of her best friends battled cancer.

"Watching her go through that really motivated us to get involved in this program.”

Grieco is a mother of two and "Wigs & Wishes" also allows salons to raise money to grant wishes to children who are battling cancer. So she's hoping to get more businesses and people in the community involved in fundraising and donating.



Right now, Fringe Salon is the first and only salon in Virginia approved for the program. This year to fundraise, they’re selling ornaments. Grieco said they also "do all different things. We did a bake sale in the fall and a silent auction."

For more information on the program and to donate, visit Fringe Salon's website.