KERNESVILLE, N.C. – Lindsay Gray of Kernersville is a mother of four, but if you find her walking around town, you’ll only see her with three.

“One of my baby’s is an angel,” is what Lindsay explains.

Sadler Boone Gray was born at 28 weeks at the Cone Health Women’s Hospital in Greensboro.

From the beginning of Lindsay’s pregnancy with Sadler it had been a complicated one.

“I had what’s called a subchorionic hemorrhage,” the stay-at-home mom said. “As the pregnancy progressed, things got worse.”

After 5 weeks of Lindsay being on bed rest in the hospital, 36 hours of Sadler being in the NICU, Lindsay and her husband were called to where their son was being treated.

“The doctor and a bunch of nurses were surrounding him,” Lindsay explains. “They were performing chest compressions on him and they also had him intubated.”

The doctors managed to stabilize him, but three hours later his stats dropped again.

The Gray Family said good-bye to Sadler’s earthly body, but his legacy lives on through “Smiles for Sadler,” an initiative Lindsay began in his honor.

“It’s just something that I started, a group that I started on social media, to go out and do random acts of kindness in memory of our son,” Lindsay explained.

With Mother’s Day approaching, Lindsay decided to turn her initiative into a project.

She’s making care packages to gift to mothers with children in the NICU.

“I’ve been in your shoes, I know what it’s like, I know how hard it is, you know, I just want you to know you have the support, you have this huge backbone behind you,” Lindsay said.

The care packages include notepads, pens, chapstick, snacks, hair ties, hand sanitizer, and other small personal products she remembers came in handy during her stay.

“The NICU is a whole different world and I didn’t know that until we stepped foot in there,” she says. “Just having any sort of comfort while you’re in there is, you know, much appreciated.”

If you’d like to donate to Lindsay’s cause, here’s a list of drop-off locations for material donations:

Greensboro:

Pigtails and Crewcuts: Haircuts for Kids

During business hours

1615 Westover Terrace

Kernersville:

The Parlor Hair Salon

120 N. Main St

Call/text 336-682-3688 to ensure someone is at the salon

and

The Sandlot

470 Little John Rd

M-F 430-8p

If you’d like to make a monetary donation, you can do so via friends/family on PayPal at lindsaygray7@gmail.com.

