Georgia COVID patient reunites with caregivers who saved his life

Baron said he remembers being sick at a time when there were no treatments or vaccines, hoping people will consider his story and get protected.

ATLANTA — This is the time of year we think about time together and gifts. One of Georgia's first COVID patients says he'll never see either the same way.

There's just one thing he wanted to do to celebrate the holiday season.

Piedmont Fayette Hospital in Fayetteville is a place that changed everything for Chris Baron. A place where time took on new meaning and gifts were redefined.

"It's bittersweet," Baron said. "It does bring back memories."

It's his first time back inside the hospital since 2020. Baron went to the emergency room on March 18 of that year -- one of Georgia's first COVID patients.

"It was very early on in the pandemic and we were still learning about the virus," a healthcare worker told 11Alive.

There was a very high possibility he would never leave.

"It was very up in the air," one healthcare professional said.

After two months at Piedmont Fayette and many more in rehab, Baron said he will never take a step or breath for granted.

It's why he and his husband, Ben Toler, wanted to visit the ICU where he stayed for so long and so many have since.

"I am one of the success stories," Baron told a group of caregivers in the unit. "I just want to say, personally, thank you for all you did for me. Thank you. Thank you, Thank you."

The healthcare workers said it's encouraging for them to see those success stories.

Meeting the entire team that cared for him and saved his life is something Baron said he has wanted to do for a long time. He's put together a celebration to tell healthcare workers 'thank you' for a second chance

"Thank you for the time and effort you poured into me to keep me alive. I was scared and I'm sure you were as well," Baron told the group. "Suffering from pneumonia, kidney failure, sepsis, fever, and lung damage. Even when things looked grim for me, and I was not expected to survive, you all kept my spirits up and gave me the will to fight."

A reminder that selfless work continues day-in and day-out and a little gratitude goes a long way.

"That's why you see some of those tears," another healthcare professional said. "They remember those hard times and then they get to see the fruits of their effort."

Life, joy and health. There really is no grater gift any time of year.