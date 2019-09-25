ST. MARYS, Ga. — Superstition paints Friday the 13th as an unlucky day, but a tattoo shop in St. Mary's used it as a way to help pay off school lunch debt in Camden County.

On Tuesday, the Camden County school district announced on Facebook that Secondskin Tattoo used Friday the 13th tattoo specials to raise $8,100 toward school lunch debt.

"On Friday the 13th, there was a line around the block at Secondskin Tattoo to help Camden County students in the lunch line at school," the district said. "Our friends at Secondskin Tattoo and over 200 of their amazing customers raised $8,100 to pay delinquent lunch accounts and help fund our emergency lunch fund."

Artists at Secondskin Tattoo created over 350 tattoos and worked from 10 a.m. until well past midnight to raise the money, according to the school district.

Camden County Schools said while the district works hard to ensure that every child who qualifies for a free or reduced lunch receives one, there are still instances where a student may not have the funds to pay for their lunch.

"The incredibly generous donation from Secondskin Tattoo will go a long way toward our goal of providing a healthy, nutritious lunch for every child," the district said.

RELATED: First Coast Brews, Engine 15 raise over $1,200 to help feed students on the First Coast

RELATED: School district that warned about lunch debt will accept CEO's donation after all

RELATED: 20,000 meals: The First Coast's school lunch debt problem

RELATED: Parents told they could lose kids over unpaid school lunches

RELATED: 9-year-old saves allowance money to pay off lunch debt for third grade class

RELATED: Chobani comes to aid of students denied hot meals due to lunch debt