Girl ready to start new life after 3-year wait for kidney transplant

Three bouts with COVID-19 delayed Serenity's transplant, which she finally received last week.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — Every parent wants their child to be healthy and happy.

That dream is still a possibility for 10-year old Serenity and her family.

After contracting COVID-19 three times, Serenity's kidneys were severely damaged. She's been receiving dialysis three times a week.

Unfortunately, each COVID-19 diagnosis delayed the transplant process.

But three years later, Serenity's family's dream is coming true. Her kidney transplant was successfully completed just last week.

"I feel so better and I feel so wonderful. I can drink whatever I want. I can eat whatever I want," she said.

"I was so excited, because I've been waiting for this for a long time. And I would call the transplant team like, 'Hey, where is she at?' I was so excited. I was crying. I called my mom. She was excited. Everybody was excited for Serenity," said Serenity's mom, Quiana Culver.

Serenity has big plans for her future. She wants to be a nurse or a singer, but first, she's most excited about going swimming with her friends this summer.