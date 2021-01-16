Cookies for COVID Workers: Girl scout donates cookies to frontline health care staff

What started out as a single donation for McKenna Kees turned into a continuous project spanning across the Cone Health system.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro Girl Scout with Troop 12610 is putting smiles on the faces of front line health care workers in a sweet way.

McKenna Kees started a project called "Cookies for COVID Workers," after she decided she wanted to donate a case of girl scout cookies to staff at Cone Health's Green Valley campus.

At first, she only needed $60 to donate a case of cookies. The number of donations exceeded her expectations, and she was able to donate to Moses Cone ED and Interventional Radiology.

Kees continued her project and was able to donate cases to COVID-19 units at Moses Cone, Green Valley, and the Women and Children's Center.

"Cookies for COVID Workers" has raised enough money to donate nearly 400 boxes of cookies to frontline workers.

Eventually, she hopes to extend her donations to local police and fire departments.