BOCA RATON, FL - A young girl's dream came true Saturday when she got to swim with mermaids.

Naomi is eight years old and has been in and out of hospitals getting treatment for her blood disorder. Her love of mermaids keeps her happy in trying times.

Her parents, Leona Guerrier and Philip Hyde said it meant the world to them.

“This day means a lot to see her happy,” Guerrier said.

“This is a hard disease for a child so young to go through,” Hyde said.

Make-A-Wish Southern Florida helped make Naomi’s wish come true, and made sure she experienced a specific request, to swim with mermaids.

A special pink tail was made just for her.

“My hope for her is that she stays better, she stay good, and she keeps living her dream,” Guerrier said.

