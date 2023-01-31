Graham officers praised for cleaning out flooded apartments

The Graham Police Department honored a few of its officers who responded to the flooded apartments in the area.

GRAHAM, N.C. — The Graham Police Department shared photos of its officers trying to salvage an apartment that was flooded after a burst pipe.

Three Graham officers responded to a water leak at the Albany Forest apartments.

A pipe busted in one of the units completely flooding the entire apartment and continued to leak. The water even got into unit next door through the walls.

Officers Diezel, Walker and Sergeant Way worked for an hour and a half to minimize the damage with brooms to help salvage some of the resident's belongings.