BANNER ELK, N.C. — Grandfather Mountain has been around for thousands of years, maybe even longer. The state park is just a few decades old, but the views and memories made gazing at the landscape are timeless. On Wednesday, Grandfather Mountain Park celebrated its founder's birthday.

Hugh Morton would've been 99 years old on February 20. He died back in 2006, but his legacy lives on.

Morton founded the park back in 1952. He was an passionate nature photographer, a committed conservationist and fervid environmentalist.

Grandfather Mountain Celebrates Founder Hugh Morton

Folks at the park call him a true mountain of a man.

The park posted on Facebook Wednesday to honor him, the tremendous opportunity he created and the legacy he leaves behind.

