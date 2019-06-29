GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro 2-year-old got a special surprise on Saturday.

Roc Solid Foundation and Hartley Ready Mix Concrete surprised little Arika Lama with her very own playset in her backyard.

Arika has been fighting cancer at Brenner Children's Hospital, but today, she got to focus on just being a kid and having fun.

A Place to Play for Arika Roc Solid Foundation surprised Arika Lama with a brand new playset in her backyard. Roc Solid Foundation surprised Arika Lama with a brand new playset in her backyard. Roc Solid Foundation surprised Arika Lama with a brand new playset in her backyard. Roc Solid Foundation surprised Arika Lama with a brand new playset in her backyard. Roc Solid Foundation surprised Arika Lama with a brand new playset in her backyard. Roc Solid Foundation surprised Arika Lama with a brand new playset in her backyard. Roc Solid Foundation surprised Arika Lama with a brand new playset in her backyard. Roc Solid Foundation surprised Arika Lama with a brand new playset in her backyard. Roc Solid Foundation surprised Arika Lama with a brand new playset in her backyard. Roc Solid Foundation surprised Arika Lama with a brand new playset in her backyard. Roc Solid Foundation surprised Arika Lama with a brand new playset in her backyard.

Before the big reveal, Arika's family was picked up by limo and treated to breakfast while crews put together the brand new playground.

Roc Solid Foundation is a nonprofit that builds hope for families fighting pediatric cancer through the power of play.

RELATED: Last Call For Randolph Sheriff’s Office K9 ‘Lizzy’ Is All Things Paw-dorable!

RELATED: Fixer Upper stars Chip and Joanna Gaines donate $1.4M to St. Jude

RELATED: 100-Year-Old Takes Her First Train Ride, Fulfilling Lifelong Dream