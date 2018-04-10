GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A Triad mom took to social media to praise her Olive Garden server for an incredible act of kindness.

Now what started as a sweet Facebook post is turning sour.

Courtney Pedigo went out to dinner at the Olive Garden on Gate City Boulevard on Monday night with family and her young daughter Harlynn.

Pedigo explained in her Facebook post that Harlynn wanted to do everything except sit in her high chair.

The stressed mom thought she'd just have to box up her meal so she could tend to her toddler -- that's when her server, Nianni Rudder, told her that wasn't happening!

Rudder got some ice cream and fed Harlynn while mom got to enjoy her dinner while it was hot.

Pedigo thanked Rudder on Facebook saying, "You will never truly know how appreciative I am for tonight."

Despite the hundreds of positive comments, there are plenty of negative ones as well. Courtney Pedigo says she's even gotten death threats for not parenting her child correctly.

"It’s the comment, death threats, and I don’t know how to discipline my kid and this that and the other."

Pedigo is defensive of her daughter.

"They can say anything they want about me – but not my daughter."

Rudder says she was more than happy to help, and understands a moms job is tough.

"You shouldn’t look down on people for having fussy children because they’re kids that’s what they do," Rudder said. "If you can help anyone and make their day, you just do it."

"I just wish people would just read the story for what it is -- and that’s Nianni for being so kind, nothing more," Pedigo said. "Now its starting to become about my daughter, disciplining her and it shouldn’t be that, that’s not what I intended it to be."

Luckily, Courtney says she's had a lot of supportive feedback as well, especially from fellow moms.

Her post has more than 900 shares with plenty of comments praising Rudder for her exceptional service.

