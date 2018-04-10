GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A Triad mom took to social media to praise her Olive Garden server for an incredible act of kindness.

Courtney Pedigo went out to dinner at the Olive Garden on Gate City Boulevard on Monday night with family and her young daughter Harlynn.

Pedigo explained in her Facebook post that Harlynn wanted to do everything except sit in her high chair.

The stressed mom thought she'd just have to box up her meal so she could tend to her toddler -- that's when her server, Nianni Rudder, told her that wasn't happening!

Rudder got some ice cream and fed Harlynn while mom got to enjoy her dinner while it was hot.

Pedigo thanked Rudder on Facebook saying, "You will never truly know how appreciative I am for tonight."

Her post has more than 100 shares with plenty of comments praising Rudder for her exceptional service.

