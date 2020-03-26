GREENSBORO, N.C. — After a triad boy had his birthday Disney World Make-A-Wish dream canceled amid the coronavirus, the Greensboro Police Department stepped up in a huge way!

Not only did officers show up to young TJ's house, but they did it in droves and in style, flashing lights and all! After the mini-sized parade came to a halt, several officers pulled up and left birthday gifts at the end of TJ's driveway.

One of the gifts TJ was clearly excited about was a beautiful black and orange bicycle.

HAPPY 7th BIRTHDAY TJ, live it up!

