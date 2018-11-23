GREENSBORO, NC (WFMY) -- It's a special Thanksgiving for several Triad families. An EF-2 tornado devastated Greensboro and Rockingham County earlier this year. The affected families are still working to get their lives back to normal.

Throughout the Dudley Heights and Lincoln Heights neighborhoods, there are still signs of the tornado's power. Some homes are covered in tarps while others which could not be restored were knocked down to rubble.

But many of the damaged houses received new roofs, a fresh coat of paint, and folks have moved back in. It is something the neighbors are grateful for.

"We have made a lot of progress. It is not 100% yet, but it is livable and I am very thankful, very thankful that I do have the opportunity to move back in," said Nell Artis. Her house lost part of the roof, the siding, and ceilings.

Around the corner, neighbor Betty Luther's family will spend Thanksgiving with her Thursday. The family tradition would have been derailed had the tornado hit her house directly.

"I thank and I pray that everybody will have a good Thanksgiving, have food to eat and a shelter or a roof over their head," said Luther.

The neighbors say a thousand 'thank yous' isn't enough to show their gratitude.

"I am very thankful, very, very thankful. Lord knows I'm thankful because I could stay in my house and it wasn't like I had to move out for weeks or months," added Luther.

"We had so many people that helped us, lots of people that we didn't even know from out of state. And I have to commend the City Of Greensboro because they were extremely helpful to us," concluded Artis.

As for the repairs, some contractor crews were replacing carpeting at a nearby home. Many contractors are still working to restore homes in the neighborhoods.

