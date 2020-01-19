At 5:30 a.m. Saturday morning, the Greenville High School wrestling team was heading to an all day tournament when they performed an act of kindness.

The team was driving to a tournament in Fenton when they stopped to help a driver who was stuck in the snow.

Parent of a wrestler, Michelle Brown, posted about the moment on Facebook saying, "the goal of HS sports is to learn how to be a better person, better teammate, better communicate and to enjoy being a teenager."

The wrestling team manager, Molly Vanhorn, captured video of the team pushing the car out of the snow:

