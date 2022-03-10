He got in an accident driving to his own wedding. A Georgia deputy found a way to help.

Jon and Morgan Dial were married Friday in Monroe.

Example video title will go here for this video

WALTON COUNTY, Ga. — In what was likely one of the biggest days of his life, a groom was in a car accident on the way to his own wedding. Walton County deputies made sure he still got to say his vows on time.

"Who gets him to the wedding on time," the sheriff's office asked on Facebook. "We do."

Jon and Morgan Dial were married Friday at The Towers at Snows Mill in Monroe.

But when Jon was involved in a wreck just a couple miles from the venue with three of his groomsmen, Deputy Chris Bramlett did not hesitate to make sure they got to the ceremony.

The groom's mother, Amylee Hammond, told 11Alive that everyone involved in the accident was OK and that it could have been much worse. She said all the air bags deployed but none of the men had a scratch.

"From the mama of the groom, I am so thankful," Hammond wrote on the Facebook page. She went on to say that the sheriff's office "cares about the people of this county."

Hammond said her now-daughter-in-law had a feeling something wasn't right prior to the ceremony.

"She had asked several times if he was there. She said she felt like something was going on because everyone kept disappearing from the room. She would look out the window looking for him," Hammond said.

But when he was on his way to the venue, he called to make sure she didn't see him getting out of the patrol car.

"He didn't want her to worry, he wanted her day perfect. And it was. She was so thankful he and everyone involved was safe -- and the wedding, although a few added nerves, was so beautiful. He cried so hard when she walked down the isle," Hammond said.

The sheriff's office wanted to make sure it was a learning lesson for everyone.