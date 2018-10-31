GREENSBORO, NC (WFMY) -- While most children will be receiving candy for Halloween, serval newborn babies at Cone Health Women’s Hospital will be receiving something a little different.

I mean for obvious reasons, you wouldn't give a newborn baby Skittles, Airheads, and Blow Pops right?

Let's just hope your response to that question was 'absolutely not'....moving along.

In a gesture of kindness and cuteness overload, serval babies born on Halloween at the Women's Hospital received handmade clothing gifts on Wednesday!

PHOTOS | Handmade Clothes For Newborns Born On Halloween

The very first boy and girl born on the spooky holiday received full Halloween outfits!

The first girl to be born was Scarlett and the first boy was Jackson.

Scarlett posed for the camera with her big brother Adrian, mother Yecemia, and father Julio.

Meanwhile, Jackson did the same with mother Shannon, and father Lee.

Outfit pieces ranged from knitted hats, shirts, jackets, onesies, to bibs.

Each item consisted of a Halloween theme.

Babies born the rest of the day after Scarlett and Jackson received cute little pumpkin caps!

With babies being born already one of the greatest gifts anyone could ever receive, you can only imagine what it felt like for parents to take home two gifts.

Gifts we're sure they will love and cherish forever!

