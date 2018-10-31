GREENSBORO, NC (WFMY) -- While most children will be receiving candy for Halloween, serval newborn babies at Cone Health Women’s Hospital will be receiving something a little different.

I mean for obvious reasons, you wouldn't give a newborn baby Skittles, Airheads, and Blow Pops right?

Let's just hope your response to that question was 'absolutely not'....moving along.

In a gesture of kindness and cuteness overload, serval babies born on Halloween at the Women's Hospital Wednesday received handmade made clothing gifts!

PHOTOS | Handmade Clothes For Newborns Born On Halloween

The gifts ranged from knitted hats, shirts, jackets, onesies, to bibs.

Each item consisted of a Halloween theme.

Some of the items were pumpkin hats, jack o'lantern onesies, 'My first Halloween' bibs, and more!

Babies being born are already one of the greatest gifts anyone could ever receive, but now parents will be able to take home two gifts.

Gifts we're sure they will love and cherish forever!

