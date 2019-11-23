GREENSBORO, N.C. — On any given day, you can find Jean Reaves or Miss Jean as she's affectionately called pouring her heart out.

"I put a lot of love in it. I enjoy what I do I spend a lot of time up here making and designing duffels," she said.

For the last 8 years, the Greensboro woman has collected fabric from friends, family, even strangers to create what she calls "Happy Duffles".

She gives them out to people in need.

"My goal is to make as many people happy as I can," Reaves said.

Each bag is unique. Reaves incorporates all kinds of prints and colors. She says the bags are a hit with kids.

"I just wanted to make them colorful for them so they could really enjoy them," she said.

There's no telling how many lives she's touched over the years because she's lost count of how many bags she's made.

"I have no idea, thousands and thousands. And I gave away thousands and thousands."

She wants people to know there is good in this world, even though it might not seem like it sometimes.

"People think everybody is mean and they're not," Reaves said. "It some nice people in the world. So I'm trying to be one and give back to the community.

The "Happy Duffles" are her way of spreading cheer.

"One duffel bag at a time."

Miss Jean wants to give out more bags, but she's looking for groups to partner with.

If you know of a good fit send Miss Jean an email at happyduffle@gmail.com