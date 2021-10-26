Happy 100th Birthday to Virgie Christman

It's not every day you turn 100-years-old, but a woman in the Poconos celebrated that milestone with her church family and friends.

EFFORT, Pa. — An entrance fit for a queen or a birthday girl – Virgie Christman wasn't going to let the weather wash out her surprise 100th birthday celebration.

Her church friends and family threw her a party at Effort United Methodist Church in Chestnuthill Township.

"It wasn't a surprise. I helped plan it! No, no it was a surprise party. I had to get after my son to get enough chairs," said Virgie.

She has been a lifelong member of the church.

She was greeted with signs, balloons, and flowers for her big day.

While it was all a surprise to her, her son was in on the bit.

"This here was a big surprise for her. She didn't know we were coming up here; she didn't know about this one. In fact, on the way up, she said, I haven't heard from the church about this yet. I had to try and keep a straight fact and now here we are. It's very nice what they've done," said Frank Christman, Virgie's son.

Virgie's family tells Newswatch 16, she wanted to feel like a celebrity for her big day, so they reached out to us for help, and we obliged.

Although by the looks of it, Virgie is a celebrity all on her own.

"She's been coming to our church since she's been a baby. That's a very long time," said Gail Schellman, Brodheadsville.

After Virgie blew out her candles, she told us her secret to living a long, happy life.

"First of all, a good home, good bringing up, go to church, naturally, I was always in church. A good education, I think is wonderful," said Christman.

Happy 100th Birthday to you, Virgie Christman, and thanks for letting us come to your party.