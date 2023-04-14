'He has gone through so many things'| Greensboro man helps with friend's search for a lifesaving kidney

Last Summer doctors told Rick Janes he would need a kidney transplant. His friend immediately volunteered to be tested. Unfortunately, they weren't a match.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — April is National Donate Life Month. According to health experts, organs from living donors often last longer than those from deceased donors.

Unfortunately, not all donors willing to help, are a match. It’s why a Greensboro man is now on a search to help his friend find a lifesaving kidney.



Like two peas in a pod, friends Rick Janes and Mike Madison are always side by side. There isn't much the two wouldn't do for one another.



“We both love to shop. We both love to travel. We both love to go for long walks,” Madison said. “Things like that, we enjoy being outside."

Twelve years ago, Janes lost most of his vision due to an antibiotic used to treat a foot infection. Last Summer, his health took another turn. He was admitted to the hospital for acute kidney injury. It was during that hospital stay doctors discovered a subdural hematoma on the left side of his brain and performed emergency surgery.

“It all just happened really fast,” Janes said. “I was almost out of it completely. Three weeks of that time that I don't remember."

During his recovery from surgery, doctors delivered more unexpected news.

“I was working with a nephrologist and the kidney function just kept going down, and down every time I went in,” Janes said. “When they said transplant, I was like wholly crap you know. I pretty much fell out of the chair.”

That's when Janes began his search for a living kidney donor and his friend immediately volunteered to be tested.

“I look up to Rick because I see that he has gone through so many things in his life and has not let any of those things hold him back,” Madison said. “Unfortunately, I was told that I am not able to donate. The reason I can't donate is that I'm highly prone, they tell me for kidney stones."

Janes said the support has been overwhelming.

“That meant a lot to me,” Janes said. “You know you kind of get emotional about it because, in this day and age, you don't find friends like him. Everybody is so involved with their life and what they're doing that they kind of overlook everybody. Mike doesn't do that."

For now, the search for a kidney continues. With the support of his family and friends, he's not giving up hope.