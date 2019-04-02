HIGH POINT, N.C. — Pursuing a college degree is an important, yet challenging, decision.

Add homelessness, post-traumatic stress, mental and physical disabilities on top of the course load, and it becomes even more challenging.

Bob Uber, a local Vietnam veteran, wanted to change that narrative by creating a support camp and transitional housing space he called the Heroes Center.

About 320 veterans attended the spring and fall semesters at GTCC last year and many face homelessness, according to Mark Harris, the Dean of Guilford Technical Community College’s High Point campus.

Last December, GTCC conducted a survey with the veterans. 71 of the 320 returned the survey. The results showed 8% reported that they were homeless; 23% reported that they experienced short term housing insecurity; and 57% reported that if they needed housing, they would use the Hero’s Center.

Uber came across an empty church campground in High Point, minutes from the community college’s campus and it clicked – it would be the perfect place for a transitional home for these student veterans in need.

“A hero is someone looking for a home, needs an education, needs renewal because of the altering experience they’ve had, and opportunity and we wanna provide for our heroes here in our community,” Uber shared in an interview with WFMY News 2.

Uber says he’s received an outpouring of support from the community, and companies like Triad Tree & Lawn Care and Outdoor Exposure have volunteered their services towards the cause.

“We’re both from military families, we do this type of work, we’re both from High Point so when we see the opportunity Todd (owner of Triad Tree & Lawn Care) and I reached to each other and said, ‘Let’s see if we can be a part of that!’” said Scott Saintsing, owner of Outdoor Exposure.

In the past few weeks, the future Heroes Center has been going major renovations to create the unique transitional housing development center for homeless veterans in school.

The Heroes Center is in the first phase of renovations - and it needs your help. To volunteer or donate to the process visit the Heroes Center website.

Uber and his team aim for a Fall 2019 grand opening.