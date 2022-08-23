The five teens helped save a woman's life by pulling her from a smoking car following a crash on Aug. 12.

ROME, Ga. — After five Rome High School football players helped save a woman's life by pulling her from a smoking car following a crash, their heroic response was praised on Monday.

Atrium Health Floyd Medical Center, along with the Rome Police Department and Rome Fire Department, honored the students Monday by awarding them Honorary First Responder certificates, according to a Facebook post by Rome City Schools.

The first responders were on hand Monday during a ceremony at the school to thank the five football players -- Antwion Carey, Alto Moore, Tyson Brown, Cesar Parker and Treyvon Adams, the post stated.

“You did not wait for help to come," Kurt Stuenkel, president and CEO of Atrium Health Floyd said. "You saw that the individual needed help. And you pulled her out of a car that was smoking."

"We want to recognize you as Honorary First Responders,” he said as he called each student by name and presented them with certificates.

On the morning of Aug. 12, just before school started, these five students witnessed an accident in the middle of an intersection near the school, according to an eye-witness account that went viral. They athletes proceeded to run to the car and used their strength to pry open the jammed door so the woman could be released. They were able to get the door open and helped her get out of the car, before comforting her until first responders arrived.

The players took photos with the same professionals who responded to the incident. A school official said the first responders congratulated the students for their passion for helping others and acting instinctively during a potentially dangerous situation.

“In the great tradition of our men and women of our fire department, our men and women who wear our police uniforms, and our men and women who serve as EMTs, we are proud of you,” Stuenkel said. "You have shown the same character, leadership, and determination it takes to be a hero."