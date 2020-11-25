Local church shows appreciation to the High Point Police Department by helping to fill their belly!

According to Lieutenant/PIO Matt Truitt, this was the second time during COVID that they received great food on behalf of Oak View Baptist Church.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — As a show of appreciation through a rough year filled with a global pandemic and several hardships for us all, Oak View Baptist Church wanted to make sure that the High Point Police Department felt some love!

That's why they provided meals from Prissy Polly's to the department on Monday.

According to Lieutenant/PIO Matt Truitt, this was the second time during COVID that they received the gesture of some great food on the church's behalf.

The High Point Police Department took to Twitter Tuesday to show their appreciation for the meals.

"HPPD would like to thank Oakview Baptist Church for providing 50 lunches and 30 dinner meals on Monday from Prissy Polly's Pig Pickin BBQ & Catering. Thank you for your continued support!"