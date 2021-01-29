High Point teacher surprises students with homemade snow

Matt Lopina used his snow machine to cover the grounds of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic School.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Matt Lopina gets the Cool Teacher Award! He surprised his students with homemade snow on Friday.

Lopina has a snow machine. He says the weather conditions were just right on Thursday to make homemade snow on the campus of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic School in High Point.

He got to work Thursday night and finished spraying the snow just before students arrived Friday morning.