HIGH POINT, N.C. — A High Point University organization teamed up to help veterans get a good night’s sleep by building beds and making blankets Sunday. Students collected donations such as bed sheets, pillows, and blankets, at the 'Build for the Brave' event.

The beds and blankets will be donated to Patriot Villas, a facility that provides shelter and services for homeless veterans in the Charleston, South Carolina area. The Bed Brigade has previously met the need in High Point.

Kaylor Ramey, HPU senior, and her father co-created the Bed Brigade, a nonprofit when she was 12 years old. They began partnering with local churches to help fill the need for beds in the Central Ohio area. Today, they’ve expanded to several branches throughout the country, including High Point.

