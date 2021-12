Francisco Morales Cartegena also received a veteran's pinning.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Happy birthday Francisco!

A local World War II veteran turned 100 on Thursday. And, to honor the milestone, county leaders held a golf cart parade.

Hillsborough County celebrated Francisco Morales Cartegena's centennial birthday with not only the parade but a veteran's pinning as well.

So, what is the veteran's advice for living a long life?