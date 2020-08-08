The Hillsboro Police Department shared the special moment on Facebook.

HILLSBORO, Ore. — One homeless man from Arizona is now reunited with his family after being hit with hard times.

The Hillsboro Police Department shared the special moment on Facebook.

“Scooter, pictured here and this story shared with his permission, found himself encountering some challenging times, which resulted in him experiencing homelessness,” Hillsboro police wrote on Facebook. “He connected with one of our crisis intervention team officers a few months ago looking for help finding his family.”

The picture shows Scooter standing aside a Hillsboro police officer.

The department said the officer worked with Scooter and several community partners to connect him with social services to help him get his ID.

Officials said the officer also helped Scooter find his family in Arizona and contacted them.

“Even with the pandemic making certain aspects of this challenging, we’re thrilled to report Scooter is now happily reunited with his brother and living with him safely in Arizona,” the department wrote. “The vital help of our community partners gave this story its happy ending, and we appreciate their tireless efforts to help those in need.”

OTHER STORIES

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.