Merry Christmas, mom and dad!

HOUSTON — Santa Claus himself couldn't have picked out a more perfect gift!

A team of Houston firefighters helped bring a healthy baby girl into the world at 10:22 p.m. on Christmas Eve

HFD tweeted a photo of this precious moment from the couple's home.

On Christmas Eve 2020, at 2222 hours, the crew of HFD Engine 5 delivered a healthy baby girl at a couple’s home while waiting for an ambulance. (Picture posted with permission of family.) Thanks for photo, Andy Williamson. pic.twitter.com/CY1ORCG7eF — Houston Firefighters (@FirefightersHOU) December 25, 2020

HFD said the firefighters with Engine 5 were waiting for an ambulance to arrive when they made the delivery themselves.