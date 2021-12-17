Ms. Debbie now has a new set of reliable wheels to get her everywhere she needs to go.

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — It was a total surprise for Debbie Arias.

Walking outside of Lake Forest Church's The Learning Tree school in Huntersville on Friday, she covered her mouth in disbelief.

In front of her was her red 2015 Toyota Prius.

"Merry Christmas!" shouted dozens of friends and family. It was overwhelming for the 62-year-old preschool teacher.

"I am so overwhelmed. I'm about ready to cry here. I can't even tell you--just thank you. This is so incredible." said Arias.

The church staff tells WCNC Charlotte Debbie's old car was in disrepair, often maligning her with transportation issues.

The parents rallied and decided to surprise her with a GoFundMe account to raise enough money for a used car. The goal was reached with ease.

"It will mean safety, security. It's more than just a car, it's a reminder of all the people that love her and the impact that she's made." said daughter Kellee Olmstead. "It will serve a lot of purposes."

Behind the wheel, Arias smiled and really enjoyed the wonderful moment.