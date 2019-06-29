WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — It's a blessing one Triad veteran says he never saw coming.

Eugene Mitchell got the keys to his new home in Winston-Salem on Friday.

It was all made possible through a program called Homes For Our Heroes.

Mitchell says he's still in disbelief about his new blessing.

"I am so thankful...I'm thankful for the ones that just drove a nail or dusted - whatever - to make it come to this day. I am grateful. I don't know how to say it. I am more grateful to be in this place this day, and like I say it's all because of their work. Their work, and God's work," said Mitchell.

Whole Man Ministries, Home Depot and volunteers built the house.

Mitchell says his favorite spot is the man cave.