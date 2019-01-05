CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 6-year-old girl wrote a heartbreaking note to her neighbor following the deadly shooting at UNC Charlotte on Tuesday evening.

"Dear Charlie I hope you are safe I am sorry this happened Love Sara Jasmine," the note read.

Jasmine Gangdal signed the note along with her mom's name, Sara.

The girl took the note to Charlie Wood's home Tuesday night and gave it to his wife. Gangdal's mom told NBC Charlotte her daughter watched the news about the shooting unfold Tuesday and was worried about him.

The pair was a close relationship, according to Gangdal's mom. She said the 6-year-old has known Wood all her life. She always says hello or strikes up a conversation with him when he's out doing yard work or walking the dog.

Wood is the Department Chair of Special Education and Child Development in the Cato College of Education.

