Jeff Robbins was in the ICU battling a severe case of coronavirus until he was taken off ventilator this weekend. His wife calls it a 'true miracle'.

BOISE, Idaho — For the past few weeks, local nurse practitioner Jeff Robbins has been in the ICU battling a severe case of COVID-19. Robbins was put on a ventilator to help him breathe.

Over the weekend, however, something his wife Dawnell referred to as "a true miracle" occurred. Robbins' condition improved, and he was taken off the ventilator. He is now breathing on his own again.

“They were able to try an antibody treatment on him, in which they gave him the plasma of someone else that has recovered from COVID," his wife explained. "Of course, we will never know who this individual is, so I wanted to thank everyone who has donated their plasma after defeating this virus.”

Photos sent to Robbins' family shows him sitting up on his own, and they say he is getting stronger each day.

Robbins' wife has been staying in contact with KTVB's Maggie O'Mara for the past several weeks and says her husband is so touched by the support he has received from the community, and his patients.

She said Robbins can't wait to get well, get out of the hospital, hug his family, and take care of his patients again.

Robbins and his wife have been married for nearly 30 years. Together they have four children and have lived in Idaho for 26 years.

The Robbins family would like to thank the community for their support and kind words during this difficult time.

“Thank you again to everyone for their thoughts and prayers. I really believe this is what has helped save his life, and also the incredible ICU team that has cared for him at St. Luke's," Dawnell said. "Their team is amazing.”