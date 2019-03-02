BURLINGTON, N.C. — Instead of presents for her birthday, one thoughtful little girl asked for something a little different.

Rather than gifts, 8-year-old Alex asked for donations on her special day!

The donations which included dog food and other pet supplies were taken to Burlington Animals Services.

There, the serval donations will be used to provide food, nourishment, and fun for the animals.

Burlington Animal Services were very pleased to receive the gifts.

In a post on their Facebook page, they had this to say to Alex.

“You are a very kind and thoughtful young lady and we thank you for thinking of our pets! Happy Birthday Alex !!!”

