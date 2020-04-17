HOUSTON — Girl or boy? Pink or blue? Creative gender reveals have become all the rage for couples who want to surprise loved ones with the sex of their baby.

Sometimes, it’s the couple themselves who are surprised.

But with social distancing, gender reveal options are limited.

Kelsey Wilbur, a pregnant physical therapist at TIRR Memorial Hermann, was touched when a co-worker stepped up and offered to plan a surprise reveal.

Neither Kelsey nor her husband knew if they were having a boy or girl. They also didn’t know how the gender reveal was going to work.

When the time came, Kelsey called her husband and held up the phone from a second-floor balcony of TIRR.

When she turned around and looked down, there were several colleagues wearing bright pink masks and holding pink balloons.

“It’s a girl!” they shouted.

An emotional Kelsey was literally jumping up and down with joy while hubby looked a little stunned.

Congratulations on your baby girl!

RELATED: Houston fashion designer making medical masks for those in need

RELATED: 'They’re superheroes' | Artist honors frontline workers through portraits

RELATED: From hobby to helper: Houston man puts 3D printer to good use in the fight against COVID-19