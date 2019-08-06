WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Dash manager Justin Jirschele and his wife Liz had a gender reveal Friday at Dash stadium.

However, the reveal was really for Justin as Liz already knew the gender of the forthcoming bundle of joy.

Justin who just turned 29 in April, is the youngest manager in full-season Minor League Baseball.

After a brief stadium drum roll, the fireworks went into the air as Justin looked on with anticipation.

Then the stadium filled up with pink sparks, home run it's a girl!!!!!

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users