Jeopardy posts official tribute to Alex Trebek for final episode

"Simply the best," officials said in a tribute to Alex Trebek, for the final episode starring him. "Thank you, Alex."

This isn't just Jeopardy, it is heartwarming!

Officials with the quiz show "Jeopardy!" posted a tribute to Alex Trebek on Friday, when the final episode hosted by him airs. The beloved host died on Nov. 8 after battling pancreatic cancer. Trebek hosted the show for 37 seasons.

The tribute features famous scenes from the quiz show, capturing Trebek's personality throughout the years. It ends with a classic sign-off and Trebek walking off the set of "Jeopardy!"

"Forever in our Hearts," the tribute says. "Always our Inspiration."

Trebek's last episodes aired the week of Jan. 4, 2021, "to give his millions of fans a chance to see his final appearances," the show said. Then, the first week of guest-hosted shows will air the week of Jan. 11, 2021.